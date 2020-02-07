DAILY READS: Feb. 7, 2020

Boston Mulls Mirroring New York’s Decision to Eliminate Broker Fees for Renters

“On the heels of New York’s decision to eliminate broker fees for renters in the city in an unexpected addendum to last year’s rent laws, Walsh has announced the creation of a group that will study the idea of doing the same in Boston.”

—Boston25News

In-Store Retail Tech Is Hot As Investors Shift Away From E-Commerce

“While the total number of dollars invested in e-commerce companies in 2019, at $19.7 billion, still is far greater than the $3.7 billion invested toward in-store tech startups, the funding momentum is trending away from e-commerce. E-commerce investment has declined for the past two years, while in-store tech investment has increased every year since 2015.”

—Forbes

U.S. Adds 225,000 Jobs in January as Hiring Speeds Up, Unemployment Rises to 3.6%

“The numbers: The U.S. created a robust 225,000 new jobs in January to get off to a good start in 2020, reflecting surprising resilience in the labor market despite a contraction in manufacturing and softer economic growth. The economy has added an average of 211,000 new jobs in the past three months, a marked acceleration from last fall and summer.”

—MarketWatch

The White House May Impose Classical Style on Federal Buildings

“The draft executive order seen by CityLab would further authorize a “President’s Committee for the Re-Beautification of Federal Architecture,” which would help draft new guiding principles for federal architecture to replace Moynihan’s rules.”

—CityLab

Perimeter Development to Keep Surging With New Upscale Hotel Project

“Sited at 121 Perimeter Center West, less than a mile from MARTA’s Sandy Springs station, Marriott and Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group aim to deliver the 156-key AC Hotel next year.”

—Curbed Atlanta

Spruce Capital Lands $102M Agency Loan for Indianapolis Rental Portfolio

“Spruce Capital Partners has landed $102 million in Fannie Mae-backed debt from Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily to fund its purchase of a four-building multifamily portfolio in Indianapolis, Ind., Commercial Observer has learned. The debt helped facilitate Spruce’s $133 million purchase of the 1,024-unit portfolio from Brooklyn, NY-based Hampshire Properties, sources said. The deal indicates a 77 percent loan-to-value.”

—Commercial Observer

Disney Attraction Draws Lender to Hotel Deal

Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team has announced $140 million in combined financing for four hotel properties that are part of Flamingo Crossings Town Center at the western entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort. The properties include a Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton.

—Real Estate Weekly