DAILY READS: Jan. 20, 2020

Huge Warehouse Deal in the Works at DFW Airport

Real estate brokers say that Amazon is looking at the DFW Airport property along with another similar size building in Fort Worth.”

—Dallas Morning News

Non-Agency Lenders Are Scuffling for Agency Market Share

“While the space is certainly large enough to support an extensive suite of lenders, the massive box of agency financing options has many non-agency private lenders thinking that agency-qualified loan opportunities are simply out of their league.”

—Commercial Observer

Charleston-Area Industrial Sites Filling Almost as Fast as They’re Built

The region’s industrial market filled 2.5 million square feet of space from the fourth quarter of 2018 through the fourth quarter of 2019, researcher Crystal Baker said. The vacancy rate for new construction stood at 8.7 percent at the end of 2019, down slightly from the previous year.

—Post and Courier

What Happened to Baltimore’s Harborplace?

“Harborplace’s dying-mall vibe is no secret to Baltimoreans, but it’s still a shocking reversal for an attraction hailed as an urban game-changer and a national model when it opened in 1980. ”

—CityLab

NYC Buildings Prepare to Drastically Reduce Emissions to Avoid Penalties

“The law, passed last year, means the city’s largest buildings will have to cut their emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.”

—New York Post

One Of The World’s Biggest Investors Is Preparing Its $178B Portfolio For Climate Change

“’We are a long-term investor, and so we can’t just focus on volatile cyclical changes but have to look at long-term trends like technological change, urbanisation, demographics and of course climate change,’ PGGM Senior Director and Strategist for Private Real Estate Maarten Jennen told Bisnow.”

—Bisnow

One330 Apartments Fetch $37.1M in Off-Market Deal

“A newly built multifamily community in Colorado Springs sold to an Atlanta-based buyer for $37.1 million, or $249,000 per unit. Cortland Partners purchased One330 Apartments at 1330 Kelly Johnson Blvd. in an off-market transaction. The 149-unit community was in lease-up at the time of sale.”

—Colorado Real Estate Journal

Opinion—Housing: California Is Moving in Right Direction, But Must Go Faster

“It’s important to understand that where we are today is a direct consequence of decades of underproduction of housing. We currently build only about half of what we were building as recently as the 1980s, when California’s population was half as large.”

—San Francisco Chronicle