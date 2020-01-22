DAILY READS: Jan. 21, 2020

Who’s to Blame for High Housing Costs? It’s More Complicated Than You Think.

“People often define the entire housing production industry as ‘developers,’ but there are many different types of companies involved in creating new homes (Figure 1). This article focuses on production of market rate housing; the ecosystem for subsidized housing development is substantially more complex.”

—Brookings Institute

Are Click-and-Buy Strategies the Future of SFR Investing?

“In-person inspection of a property is not ‘necessarily so important’ when purchasing a single-family house for rent, according to Douglas Bendt, president of Bendt Enterprises, a consulting firm based in Boulder, Colo. Instead, ‘it’s good to have some notion of helping to pick the neighborhood, or first picking the city or metropolitan area,’ he says.”

—National Real Estate Investor

As Davos Focuses on Sustainability, How is Real Estate Adapting?

“’Cities are being forced to adapt at a pace and scale never experienced before, with huge pressures to move to a low-carbon future and to respond to climate change, rapid economic transition and shifting quality-of-life expectations,’ says Jeremy Kelly, global research director at JLL.”

—JLL

Senior Living Begins a ‘Decade of Disruption’

“’Disruption is here to stay, if for no other reason than the fact that we’re shifting from the cohort of the greatest generation and the lucky few into the baby boomers, and they are known as a cohort of disruption,’ (National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care Beth) Mace said Wednesday during a Senior Housing News webinar on the 2020 outlook.'”

—Senior Housing News

The Value of Boston-Area Housing Grew to $845 Billion During the 2010s, Report Says

The report was based on analysis of the value of every residential home in the nation, including appreciation over the decade. The sum and the share for the Boston region underscore just how expensive its housing market got during the 2010s, and how expensive it’s likely to get.

—Curbed Boston

Class B/C Office Buildings More Valuable Green, Report Finds

A 2020 collaborative report from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) simplifies the advantages of implementing energy efficiency and green leasing at two classes of office buildings. The report work was supported with funds provided by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and Yardi Systems, Inc.

—Forbes

‘Massive Amounts of Money’ Headed for Nordic Real Estate

“‘After years of negative interest rates across most of the Nordic region, real estate has emerged as the ultimate target for institutional investors desperately chasing returns”

—Bloomberg