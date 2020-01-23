DAILY READS: Jan. 23, 2020

Real Estate Developer in $240 Million Deal to Buy Philadelphia Refinery

“Chicago-based Hilco submitted the winning bid, which includes an escrow amount of $30 million, in an auction last week for the Philadelphia site, documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show. The sale still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court, and Los Angeles-based developer Industrial Realty Group, LLC, was selected as the backup bidder, the documents show.”

—Yahoo Finance

Citizens Provides $53M Construction Loan for Boston’s ‘First Co-Living’ Digs

“The project, called 7INK, will be part of a development called Ink Block, centered at 300 Harrison Street in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Plans call for suites where lessees can live in groups, while sharing common rooms. Co-living is only one component of the project; the building will have 180 units total, which will also include furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments.”

—Commercial Observer

Revamped ‘Big Red’ Selling for $370 Million