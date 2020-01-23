DAILY READS: Jan. 24, 2020

Here’s How Many New Homes It Would Take to Fix the Housing Shortage

“Since 2012, nearly 10 million new households were formed in the U.S. Only 5.92 million single-family homes were built in that same period, leaving what Javier Vargas, Realtor.com’s director of economic research, calls “a nearly insatiable appetite from potential buyers, especially in the lower end of the market.”

—Forbes

Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investing: It’s Not Too Late

“Commercial real estate (CRE) lives and dies with economic cycles, so many investors feel that they are unable to jump into CRE unless they have a bead on where the market is heading in the near term.”

—Kiplinger

John Kilroy, President & CEO, Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Plans Santa Monica’s Next Major Office Project

“Kilroy, the owner of the Blackwelder campus in Culver City and Academy on Vine in Hollywood, plans to deliver 170,800 square feet of office space at 1633 26th Street, located between Olympic Boulevard and Colorado Avenue. The site is located about two blocks from the Bergamot Station stop on the Metro’s Expo Line. ”

—Commercial Observer

The Loews Coral Gables Hotel Will Open its Doors in 2022. Here’s What it Will Look Like.

“The 242-room Loews Coral Gables, a luxury hotel catering to business travelers and weekend vacationers, will break ground in April at 2901 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. The $150 million resort, which will feature 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a rooftop pool/event deck, is scheduled for completion by mid-2022.”

—Miami Herald

EB-5 In 2020: Managing The ‘Stun Gun’ That Just Hit The Investment Program

“In response, demand for the visas has slowed significantly, experts tell Bisnow, because EB-5 is either beginning a long slide into irrelevance as a source of capital, or a pause as investors adapt to the new reality—depending on who you ask.”

—Bisnow

10 Developments Poised to Alter the Austin Landscape

“The truth is, Austin’s growing everywhere—and some projects are growing not just out, but up, directing attention—as well as more businesses and residents—away from downtown.”

—Curbed Austin

Grocer Consolidation Is Expected to Continue. How Will It Impact Shopping Center Landlords?

“Supermarket companies are investing billions of dollars to adapt to consumers’ evolving shopping habits, including delivery and curbside pick-up. Grocers are also dealing with stiff competition from big e-commerce giants like Amazon/Whole Foods and big-box powerhouses like Costco and Walmart.”

—National Real Estate Investor

Supply of Homes for Sale Hits Record Low, and Prices Suddenly Jump

“Buyers are trolling the nation’s neighborhoods looking for homes at the fastest pace in nearly two years, making an already critical shortage of inventory even worse.”

—CNBC