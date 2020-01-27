DAILY READS: Jan. 27, 2020

The Cities Americans Want to Flee, and Where They Want to Go

“But U.S. Census Bureau data tells a more complex story: Though California outmigration leaped 38 percent in 2018, that was only 1.8 percent of the huge state’s population. The state still ranks in the bottom three for proportional departure rates. And Americans overall are moving at the slowest rate since 1947.”

—CityLab

The Next Big Thing in ETFs Could Give a Boost to Long Suffering Active Investors

“A nontransparent ETF is an exchange-traded fund that—unlike traditional ETFs —would not disclose what its actual holdings are on a daily basis. Instead, some nontransparent ETFs will publish a portfolio with other stocks that is representative of the underlying strategy.”

—CNBC

Multifamily Investment Hits Record-High $184 Billion in 2019

“Investment in garden product totaled $118 billion (64% of total multifamily investment) and had a record year for deal volume with acquisitions up 7.5% in 2019. Low vacancy and high rent growth have made garden assets a popular target.”

—CBRE

Despite Temporary Trade Truce, Chinese Investors Aren’t Coming Back To U.S. CRE

“Amid geopolitical tensions and Beijing’s unabated efforts to keep domestic capital within its borders, Chinese investors were net sellers in 2019 for the first time in a decade, selling $20.3B in assets last year, more than six times more than the $3.3B in real estate they sold in 2018, according to Real Capital Analytics data.”

—Bisnow

Regional Properties Might Be Where the Money Is for the Gaming REITs

“Two recent high-stakes deals in Vegas deliver a one-two punch for the gaming sector: They spotlight the valuable gaming real estate along the Las Vegas Strip, and they shed light on the value of all gaming properties—including regional casinos outside Vegas.”

—National Real Estate Investor

Vision Unveiled for West End Mall’s Rebirth as Mixed-Use ‘Opportunity Zone’

“The district would transform 12.5 acres about a mile southwest of downtown Atlanta into a retail, residential, cultural, and office destination, with a public green-space component and a MARTA station a block away.”

—Curbed Atlanta

St. Christopher’s Hospital Real Estate to be Bought by Philadelphia Developer Iron Stone

“Iron Stone Real Estate Partners, a Philadelphia developer known for acquiring financially distressed health-care properties, has agreed to pay $65 million for the buildings and other property occupied by St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to people with direct knowledge of the pending deal.”

—Philadelphia Inquirer