DAILY READS: Jan. 29, 2020

CBRE GI Ramps Up Amenities To Raise Occupancy In A Time Of Low Unemployment

“The nation’s historically low unemployment rate has many companies struggling to hire and retain qualified workers, and more are expecting landlords to help. CBRE GI responded by launching its Above and Beyond amenities program in much of its national portfolio. A&B uses a combination of on-site hospitality managers and artificial intelligence that ties everyone in a property to its community spaces, other features and neighborhood amenities.”

—Bisnow

New Push to Put Drones in NYC Airspace

“At a Housing and Buildings hearing in City Hall on Monday, council members Robert Cornegy and Ben Kallos sponsored a bill to conduct a study into the use of drones, saying they could offer a more precise and less expensive way to inspect facades.”

—Real Estate Weekly

Video: Los Angeles Leads Nation in Industrial Vacancy

“California has one of the largest ports by container volume and cargo value in the United States. Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles Gene Seroka joins the On The Move panel to discuss how global events are impacting the Port of Los Angeles.”

—Yahoo Finance

Global Housing Markets Are Syncing Up—and Slowing Down

The global economy grew at its slowest rate since the financial crisis last year. A big part of the slowdown came from cooling housing markets around the world, which have increasingly started moving in sync.

—Real Deal

Boston’s Coworking Boom is Now on Pause

“’It all just sort of stopped,’ said Liz Berthelette, research director at real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank. ‘In our meetings, no one talks about WeWork anymore. No one even really brings up coworking.’”

—Boston Globe

Sales of New Homes Fell in December, but the Future Looks Bright for the Home-Building Industry

“With Americans struggling to find properties to buy, the new-home market should be on solid footing in 2020”

—MarketWatch

From Data To Decision: Data Analytics Will Drive Real Estate Transactions In The Future

“Real estate investors and brokers have always collected and used data to make informed decisions on purchasing properties. But the granular level of data that’s now being aggregated—along with advancements in intelligent, fully researched commercial real estate (CRE) tools to understand and analyze that data—is the next evolution in commercial real estate.”

—Forbes