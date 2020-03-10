DAILY READS: March 10, 2020

However You Slice It, the Geographic Disparity in Tech Jobs Is Growing

In the last decade, the tech industry has boomed, bringing the number of U.S.tech jobs to 3.5 million. But the gaping divide between a few large “superstar” cities —well-connected metropolises with high income—and other smaller urban areas is getting even wider. Read more

CityLab

Uncertainty Freezes Hotel Sales in Manhattan

“Even before the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) began spreading in New York City area, buyers and sellers of hotel properties had a hard time agreeing on prices. For example, no deals closed to buy or sell hotels in New York City’s borough of Manhattan in November, December and January, according to Real Capital Analytics, based in New York City. Read more

National Real Estate Investor

Photo courtesy of christina@wocintechchat on Unsplash

These 17 Women are Changing the Face of Construction

“‘During this Women in Construction Week,’ we shine a spotlight on 17 female leaders in design, construction, and real estate to spur an important conversation of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment.” Read more

Building Design + Construction

Life Insurance Companies Look for More Multifamily Investments

Life insurance companies and their affiliates like to finance and sometimes invest in multifamily projects. To find out about the appeal, challenges, and limitations of the various arrangements, Multifamily Executive caught up with Sean O’Connell of Securian Asset Management, who is affiliated with Minnesota Life and Securian Life. Securian Financial serves as a lender to multifamily owners and does not own any properties, but O’Connell responded to some questions about how the equity investment side works as well. Read more

Multifamily Executive

New York City’s Highest Outdoor Skydeck Set to Open

Rising 1,123 feet (342 meters) in the air within the 30 Hudson Yards building, part of the larger Hudson Yards complex, the 72nd-floor outdoor viewing area features a glass floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps to the floor above. Visitors will be able to visit Edge’s bar on the or visit Peak (opening for dinner 12 March 2020), the restaurant, bar, café and event space located on the 73rd Floor. Read more

Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat