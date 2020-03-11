DAILY READS: March 11, 2020

Accordia Partners Plans 6M SF Bayside Mixed-Use Project

Developer Accordia Partners filed a letter of intent Thursday with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 5.9M SF mixed-use development spread across two properties, including the former Bayside Expo Center site where Accordia and partner Ares Management Corp. have a 99-year, $235M ground lease with UMass Boston. Read more

Bisnow Boston

Virus Providing a Preview of How People Will Go to Work

“’The outbreak of coronavirus presents a significant opportunity for organizations to see the benefit and value from flexible working,’ said Marsh, founder and executive director of plastarc and workplace strategy leader for Savills.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly

It’s Sobering: Why Older Senior Housing Stock Is Hard to Reposition for Middle Market

With 54 percent of middle-market seniors expected to be unable to afford market-rate senior housing by 2029, developers and operators are considering renovating older buildings to serve a lower price point. Read more

Senior Housing News

Industrial Midwest Panelists: Development ‘Where the Action Is’

“Development seems to be where the action is,” said HSA Commercial Real Estate CEO Robert Smietana during the ‘Trends and Forecasts from Industrial Industry Leaders’ panel at the recent Connect Industrial Midwest. And, with the Chicago region being home to some $13 billion worth of industrial product that’s now half a century old, there’s plenty of development opportunity. Read more

Connect Chicago

Coronavirus: Impact on the Global Property Markets

“Developments are extremely fluid, and tremendous uncertainty remains regarding how broadly the virus will spread and what its ultimate impact will be on public health, economic growth and financial and real estate markets.” Read more

Cushman & Wakefield Insights

UVA Announces Affordable Housing Goal

“As an anchor institution, we feel a responsibility to be a good neighbor. One of the most pressing needs in our region is affordable housing, and we are looking forward to doing our part to help increase the supply,” said (University of Virginia President Jim) Ryan. Read now

UVa Today