DAILY READS: March 12, 2020

CRE Lenders Grapple with Latest FASB Rules

"The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) introduced the current expected credit losses methodology (CECL) for estimating allowances for credit losses back in 2016 to come into force this year. The new rules officially went into effect in January for publicly traded SEC filers, including major banks, publicly traded life insurance companies, mortgage REITs and the GSEs. Non-SEC filers have three more years to get their ducks in a row and processes in place to comply with their January 2023 implementation date.

National Real Estate Investor

National Real Estate Investor

US Commercial Real Estate: A Relatively Safe Harbor From COVID-19

The plunge in rates has led to a great deal of uncertainty in the commercial real estate market, as both borrowers and lenders try to understand the impacts. Despite these great levels of insecurity, Jamie Woodwell, vice president of research and economics at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), said the impact of the virus on the commercial real estate market is a few steps removed.

Mortgage Professional America

Mortgage Professional America

What Does Your Profession Look Like With More Women at the Table?

"So, for this International Women's Day, I asked some of the female scholars and executives at Brookings about their experiences as women in their fields and what their professions would look like if there were more women at the table. Their responses were both inspiring and optimistic and underscore the significant contributions women have made to their fields already. Here is what they had to say."

Brookings Institute

Brookings Institute

Avison Young Commits to Carbon Neutral Future

"'The climate crisis requires immediate action and Avison Young is committed to leading the way,' said Avison Young's UK president Jason Sibthorpe. 'We believe that the most successful companies realise profits are inextricably linked to social purpose. Taking action on climate change is a key part of this.'"

Property Week

Property Week

Blog: Weston Buys Massive South Carolina Portfolio

"'No, it's not the one you would expect: the proposed sale of the Superblock west of Public Square, mostly owned by Weston, to become part of the proposed Sherwin-Williams Co. global headquarters project. Instead, the Asher family-owned real estate company has acquired a portfolio of 37 properties that total 5.5 million square feet of industrial real estate space in 16 counties in South Carolina.'"

Crain's Cleveland Business

Crain’s Cleveland Business