DAILY READS: March 13, 2020

CIT, BlackRock Lend $163M for Purchase of National Industrial Portfolio

The floating-rate financing package includes a $134.3 million senior loan from CIT and roughly $29.2 million in mezzanine debt from BlackRock. The debt will cover Arden's $96 million purchase of 10 assets in the bundle from Avistone and a recapitalization of the entire portfolio.

Luxury Seniors Housing Community Planned for Chicago’s North Shore

JLL Capital Markets has arranged construction debt and joint venture equity for the development of Trulee Evanston, a 163-unit luxury seniors housing property in Evanston, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the project sponsor, a joint venture between Chicago-based developer Condor Partners and Denver-based seniors housing operator Solera Senior Living, to arrange the debt from a national bank and the equity from an institutional private equity fund manager.

Oregon Allocates $950 Million to Real Assets

Separately, council officials made commitments to three real estate funds: $200 million to Oak Street Real Estate Capital Fund V, an income-producing real estate fund; $150 million to multifamily property fund GID All Weather Fund, managed by GID Investment Advisers; and $100 million to multifamily real estate fund Nuveen U.S. Cities Multifamily Fund.

'Stay Home?' 500,000 Homeless Americans Can't Follow Coronavirus Advice

With community transmission of Covid-19 reported in several places in the U.S., many public health officials have moved past the hope of containment and are trying to mitigate the risk to vulnerable populations who are most likely to get very sick or die—namely people who are over 60, people who have weakened immune systems, or people who have underlying health conditions. Technically, that defines much of the homeless population in the U.S.