DAILY READS: March 17, 2020

Calls Mount for U.S. to Halt Foreclosures, Evictions Amid Health Crisis

“As the novel coronavirus hammers the global economy, lawmakers and housing advocates are calling for a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures while cities on each coast have started taking their own actions.” Read more

American Banker

PCCP, Capital Partners Acquire Five-Property Industrial Portfolio in Twin Cities Area

“The portfolio is currently 87 percent leased to a diversified tenant base with a weighted average lease term of more than seven years. The seller, Scannell Properties, developed three of the five buildings in the portfolio within the last year. PCCP and Capital Partners will focus on leasing the remaining vacancy and then will actively manage the portfolio over the hold period.” Read more

REJournals

Boston Mayor Orders Shut Down of Construction Sites Due to Coronavirus

“Walsh’s move comes after the postponement of the Boston Marathon, cancellation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston, and the closure of all schools, restaurants, and bars in Massachusetts. The Bay State had a reported 164 cases of the virus on Sunday.” Read more

Building Design+Construction

Data Analytics Done Right: Successful Adoption of Analytics in Commercial Real Estate

“The tools to analyze a wealth of data relative to location, pricing, appraisals, industry trends, competition, vacancy rates and more are now widely accessible. The challenge is in (a) acquiring the data and (b) developing the analytics necessary to achieve these objective.” Read more

Commercial Observer

ADERO Scottsdale, Autograph Collection Hotels

“Following an extensive $100-million investment by Palisades Resorts LLC, Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels will celebrate the grand opening of ADERO Scottsdale in summer 2020. With its elevated views of Arizona’s famed Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range, ADERO will be Scottsdale’s only Dark Sky Zone resort with a modern guest experience inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert.” Read more

Hospitalitynet.org