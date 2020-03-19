DAILY READS: March 19, 2020

Image courtesy of Pixabay.com

Blanca: Prospective office tenants continue touring space despite coronavirus

"'Prospective tenants continue to make appointments to tour space. Some have asked for changes in the procedures to do so, like permitting access to vacant space with less total people present, but both landlords and tenants are moving fast. The normal time that it takes to see a new draft of a lease, with comments, or to reply to a proposal to lease space has shortened.'"

Miami Herald

COVID-19 and the hotel industry: Investors bracing for long recovery

"Expect a long recovery period for hotels hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of The Lodging Industry Investment Council—a think tank representing the hospitality business — said that the hotel industry should recover from the drop in business caused by the virus, but no sooner than in six months. Some even worried that hotels might be used to house patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus."

REJournals

Construction leaders stress that work should go on despite pandemic

Many industries are being hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic with many employees working remotely and businesses like restaurants and bars offering carry-out only. One industry that needs employees on-site is the construction industry, which is still up and running at full speed in Arizona.

AZ Biz Media

Landlords offer retailers some relief amid the coronavirus outbreak

Most national retailers have already sent letters to their landlords requesting a deferral of rent until June 30, and with razor-thin profit margins, small retailers may be even more at risk, said Katy Welsh, senior director of retail services at Colliers international, a Canada-based global commercial real estate services firm.

Yahoo Finance

Shortage of Supplies Rapidly Worsens in Senior Living as Covid-19 Rapidly Spreads

Assisted living and skilled nursing facilities across the U.S. already contending with acute shortages in personal protective equipment amidst the evolving Covid-19 pandemic will soon run out of supplies unless drastic and creative actions are taken.

Senior Housing News