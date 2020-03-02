DAILY READS: March 2, 2020

Two-Tower Plan for Former Chicago Spire Site Gets Significant Height Reduction

The long-anticipated plan to redevelop the infamous hole left behind by the failed 2,000-foot-tall Chicago Spire project at 400 N. Lake Shore Drive keeps getting less grandiose. The two-tower proposal for the vacant riverfront site revealed by Related Midwest and shunned by Alderman Brendan Reilly in 2018 has been chopped down from 1,100 to 875 feet. Read more

Curbed

Kanye West is the Real Estate King of Cody, Wyoming

“He purchased about 11 acres of commercial property within the town’s limits, and has moved members of his “Yeezy” team into the area. He plans to build a warehouse on Road 2AB. It’s possible, partly because the cost is far lower than the famed mountain town of Jackson Hole.” Read more

The Real Deal

Fed Ready to Cut Rates Despite Doubt They Can Offset Virus

The Federal Reserve is now prepared to reduce interest rates this month even though it recognizes monetary policy cannot completely shelter a U.S. economy increasingly threatened by the coronavirus. Read more

Bloomberg

National Development Files Plans For $210M South Boston Mixed-Use Project

National Development filed a project notification form Friday on a $210M mixed-use proposal at 323-345 Dorchester Ave. in Southie. The developer is pitching a 21-story, 317,000-square-foot building with 265 apartments on the upper floors, 47,000 square feet of office on the second and third floors, and a 10,000-square-foot grocery and a 4,500-square-foot restaurant as the ground-floor retail component. Read more

Bisnow

The Most Expensive Countries To Live In 2020: Europeans At The Top With Switzerland First

Using notoriously expensive New York City as a benchmark — with an index score of 100 and considering five major metrics: cost of living, rent, groceries, eating out and purchasing power — a new study published by Ceoworld Magazine placed Switzerland as the most expensive nation on the planet with a 122.4 cost-of-living index. Read more

Forbes