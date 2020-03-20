DAILY READS: March 20, 2020

Pandemic’s Next Victim Could be Philly’s Retail Renaissance

Business closures aimed at containing the pandemic are all but certain to result in a surge of vacancies, just when dealmaking for future leases has come to a virtual halt due to travel bans and economic jitters. Read more

Philadelphia Inquirer

Virus Scare Creates Perfect Storm for Mortgage Lenders

The coronavirus outbreak has belted mortgage lenders with a ripple effect the size of a perfect storm: record refinancing demand, time-consuming credit checks and lots of questions about workouts for existing loans that could be in jeopardy. Read more

American Banker

Cleaning Workers Fight Coronavirus, at Their Own Risk

“’My supervisor says, ‘Everything is like normal, wear your gloves and wash your hands,’” she said. ‘But personally, I think that the priority is the tenants. I wish we had more information.'” Read more

CityLab

Design in the Age of Pandemics

“…says Geoff Manaugh, who, along with his wife Nicola Twilley, is writing a book about quarantine, due out in spring 2021 from MCD Books.’We have to return to this kind of medieval spatial response to disease control, which means that architecture and urban design suddenly become medical. There’s something totally fascinating about that—that we can use the built environment as a way to control epidemic spread.’” Read more

Curbed Atlanta

RXR Seeking Partner for Historic Waterfront Transformation

“RXR Realty is looking for a partner who’ll get on board with a massive effor to restore the legendary ocean liner, the SS United States. RXR, in partnership with the SS United States Conservancy, plans to restore and redevelop the iconic ocean liner.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly