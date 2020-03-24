DAILY READS: March 23, 2020

Investor Interest Turns the Midwest into a Multifamily Hot Spot

Few regions of the U.S. have seen quite the uptick of investor interest that the Midwest has experienced. The Sunbelt markets can be counted on as a draw for investment; the Midwest, on the other hand, is news. Connect Media spoke with Tyler Hague, VP with Colliers International’s Chicago Multifamily Advisory Group, on the drivers behind this activity. Read more

Connect Media

‘You Cannot Buy A Building Until This Is Over’: Despite Stimulus, Chill Hits CRE Investing

“’We’re in a recession now that started probably a week ago or two weeks ago,’ Ken Rosen, chairman of the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at UC Berkeley, told Bisnow. ‘[Lower rates] would normally be a very good sign for commercial real estate because we typically have quite a bit of debt. But I’m afraid it doesn’t work this time.’” Read more

Bisnow

Regulator Predicts Delay in GSE Capital Rule Due to Pandemic

FHFA Director Mark Calabria said the agency will push back the timeline for overhauling Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s capital framework. The FHFA had committed to revising a previous plan developed under the Obama administration and issue a new proposal to establish risk-based capital requirements for the government-sponsored enterprises once they exit conservatorship. Read more

American Banker

Confronting COVID-19: Social Distancing, Buildings, and Lessons from Asia

Responding to the threat of the coronavirus in Asia and elsewhere, and as part of comprehensive virus-containment strategies orchestrated by governments, building owners and managers have been deploying extensive regimens to address the spread of the virus, including enhanced cleaning protocols, signage, and more. China was the first to identify and confront the virus, and experience in Asia offers some lessons for building owners and managers elsewhere. Read more

Urban Land Magazine

Commercial Property Freezes: ‘There’s Widespread Panic’

Buildings that bustled with diners, drinkers and shoppers just weeks ago have gone quiet. Hotels that housed vacationers and business travelers are empty, while the industry in the U.S. loses an estimated $1.4 billion a week. Offices are eerily quiet. Read more

Crain’s Chicago