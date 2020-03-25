DAILY READS: March 24, 2020

NKF Completes Five New Office Leases Totaling 64,600 SF for Campanelli-TriGate in Stoughton and Canton

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announced that Executive Managing Director Michael Frisoli, Senior Managing Director Richard (Tyler) McGrail and Associate Margaret Fee have completed 64,572 square feet in office lease transactions on behalf of owner, Campanelli-TriGate, at 100 Technology Center Drive in Stoughton, Massachusetts and 250 Royall Street in Canton, Massachusetts. Read more

Boston Real Estate Times

What a Coronavirus Recovery Could Look Like

“Now, as a global catastrophe unfolds in the form of coronavirus, Berkowitz is trying to think ahead as he shelters at home in New York City. He’s looking for signs of how communities will survive the aftermath, as well as for opportunities to strengthen resilience now in the face of social and economic disruption.” Read more

CityLab

Forbearance Over Foreclosure: Lenders Encouraged to Play Nice As Coronavirus Hammers Economy

“The global spread of the coronavirus is the unexpected event the U.S. commercial real estate industry feared would halt the country’s longest period of economic expansion. But when rent or mortgages come due, lenders are expected to exercise some level of flexibility to soften the blow.” Read more

Bisnow

Commercial Mortgages on Brink of Collapse, Barrack Warns

“Mr. (Tom) Barrack, chairman and chief executive officer of Colony Capital Inc., warned in a white paper and in a subsequent interview of a chain reaction of margin calls, mass foreclosures, evictions and, potentially, bank failures due to the coronavirus pandemic and consequent shutdown of much of the U.S. economy.” Read more

Pensions & Investments