DAILY READS: March 26, 2020

Do We Need Offices? Coronavirus Provides a Wide-Scale Work-From-Home Experiment

"'I have no doubt that the office will be reshaped,' said Tom Vecchione, a principal at architect and interior design firm Vocon. 'Major crises make us rethink and replan what the normal was before and what the new normal needs to be.'"

Commercial Observer

Virtual Insanity: Or, How to Tour an Apartment During a Pandemic

"In a typical year, as ice thaws and recedes during the spring, renters come out in droves to tour apartment buildings and sign new leases. But 2020 isn't a normal year. As the pandemic blankets the streets with silence, leasing firms and their clients are turning more and more to virtual tours."

REJournals

What Works to Create and Sustain Mixed-Income Communities

"'Despite the obstacles, we urge more of our development colleagues to take up the mission of creating and sustaining mixed-income communities. The benefits are significant—for residents and communities, for promoting the mission of purposeful developers, and for bringing development companies financial success.'"

UrbanLand

Innovator Bill Thomas: Covid-19 Will Lead to Senior Living ‘Reset’ Lasting 3 to 5 Years

"Dr. Bill Thomas believes that the senior care industry's initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been exceptional and inspiring, overall. As the outbreak continues to spread and more positive tests for the virus emerge, however, the next phase of response will tax the industry's resources in unimaginable ways — and change senior housing and care in fundamental ways."

Senior Housing News

The Qualities That Imperil Urban Places During COVID-19 Are Also the Keys to Recovery

"The coronavirus' origin and diffusion emerged from rapid globalization and urban growth, which facilitated transmission from animals to humans, person to person, and country to country. While this provides ample fodder for xenophobia and renewed critiques of densely concentrated living, the connectivity of people and places may matter now more than ever."

Brookings Institute