DAILY READS: March 27, 2020

Plans Unveiled for Kierland Sky Office Redevelopment

Developer Ted Akiba submitted development plans for Kierland Sky, a 534,000-square-foot office project at 14635 N. Kierland Blvd. in northeast Phoenix. Two new six-story Class A office buildings would rise on a 6.78-acre site at Kierland Boulevard and Marilyn Road, where an existing office complex now sits. Read more

Connect Media

It’s Not If, But When: Designing Healthcare Spaces That Support Pandemic Response

“Several international public health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have praised the Singapore model, some calling it “the gold standard.” Similar models were applied in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea—all countries that were also hit hard by SARS.” Read more

Building + Construction

Even Amid Coronavirus Crisis, the Census Is Vitally Important

“Basic demographic data from the census forms the bedrock of crucial policy decisions that inform the allocation of billions of dollars in government money each year. This funding helps determine when and where critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and railways are built and which areas need more robust investment in public schools, senior care centers and health care facilities.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly

The $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill May Not Be Enough Medicine For Ailing U.S. Economy

“The CARES Act is just enough to keep consumers and the country afloat for one quarter, CCIM Institute Chief Economist Kiernan “KC” Conway said. Given last year’s U.S. GDP of more than $21 trillion, at a quarterly GDP of a little more than $5 trillion, economists are predicting that Q2’s GDP may only rise to half of that amount, meaning that the stimulus spending is only a life preserver for the next two months. Read more

Bisnow

CFPB Empowers Fannie/Freddie to Overcome Lockdown Woes