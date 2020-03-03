DAILY READS: March 3, 2020

Boston Investor Drops $154 Million on Chicago-Area Industrial Properties

“Taurus Investment Holdings said it acquired the 28-building portfolio from Rosemont-based Venture One Real Estate, its second big acquisition here in less than two years. In June 2018, Taurus bought a 51-building warehouse portfolio in the Chicago area for $201 million.” Read more

Crain’s Chicago

Analyzing 2019’s 100 Largest Office Leases

“An exclusive look at CBRE anlaysis of the top 100 office leases signed in 2019 reveals that the tech industry was the most active sector inking deals.” Read more

National Real Estate Investor

Image via Flickr

Leaning Tower of Dallas Finally Falls Over

“After being battered by a 5,600-pound wrecking ball for a week, the 15-day-old landmark finally succumbed Monday afternoon. It left behind a billowing cloud of dust, a pile of debris and thousands of social-media memories from fans around the world.” Read more

Dallas Morning News

Provident Realty Advisors Opens $85M Apartment Development in Downtown New Orleans

“Canal 1535 features one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, parking garage and heated swimming pool. The property is now leasing to new residents, with rents ranging from approximately $1,500 to $3,700. The total development cost is estimated at $85 million.” Read more

REBusiness Online

Industrial Center Sells for Record $199.32 Per SF

San Francisco-based Stockbridge Real Estate paid $47.8 million for Interpark Industrial Center, a two-building, 239,816-sf property on 16.13 acres at 11325 Main St. and 11380 Reed Way. United Properties developed and sold Interpark with partner Brue Baukol Capital Partners. Read more

Colorado Real Estate Journal