DAILY READS: March 3, 2020
- By
- Mar 03, 2020
Boston Investor Drops $154 Million on Chicago-Area Industrial Properties
“Taurus Investment Holdings said it acquired the 28-building portfolio from Rosemont-based Venture One Real Estate, its second big acquisition here in less than two years. In June 2018, Taurus bought a 51-building warehouse portfolio in the Chicago area for $201 million.” Read more
Crain’s Chicago
“An exclusive look at CBRE anlaysis of the top 100 office leases signed in 2019 reveals that the tech industry was the most active sector inking deals.” Read more
National Real Estate Investor
Leaning Tower of Dallas Finally Falls Over
“After being battered by a 5,600-pound wrecking ball for a week, the 15-day-old landmark finally succumbed Monday afternoon. It left behind a billowing cloud of dust, a pile of debris and thousands of social-media memories from fans around the world.” Read more
Dallas Morning News
Provident Realty Advisors Opens $85M Apartment Development in Downtown New Orleans
“Canal 1535 features one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, parking garage and heated swimming pool. The property is now leasing to new residents, with rents ranging from approximately $1,500 to $3,700. The total development cost is estimated at $85 million.” Read more
REBusiness Online
Industrial Center Sells for Record $199.32 Per SF
San Francisco-based Stockbridge Real Estate paid $47.8 million for Interpark Industrial Center, a two-building, 239,816-sf property on 16.13 acres at 11325 Main St. and 11380 Reed Way. United Properties developed and sold Interpark with partner Brue Baukol Capital Partners. Read more
Colorado Real Estate Journal