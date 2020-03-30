DAILY READS: March 30, 2020

Office Markets Reliant on Energy Tenants Are Bracing for Two Major Demand Disruptions at Once

“While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the most disruptive force in the global economy, the oil price war precipated by tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia over market share is having knock-on effects for the U.S. market.” Read more

National Real Estate Investor

Do Landlords Deserve a Coronavirus Bailout, Too?

“If landlords are asked to carry the brunt of the pandemic’s blow to the economy, they’ll lay off workers, miss their own obligations, and possibly wind up forfeiting their properties.” Read more

CityLab

Construction is Deemed ‘Essential’ But is Still Slowing in D-FW and U.S.

“The abrupt plunge in economic activity is taking a swift and severe toll on construction,” Ken Simonson, chief economist with the Associated General Contractors of America, said in a just-released report. “The sudden drop in demand stands in sharp contrast to the strong employment levels this industry was experiencing just a few weeks ago.” Read more

Dallas Morning News

Government Office Closures Stop Commercial Deals in their Tracks

“States and municipalities across the country are shuttering document recording offices to contain the spread of COVID-19 and that means parties can’t close deals, according to Commercial Observer.” Read more

TRD

How Weak of a Link is the Coronavirus in the Supply Chain?