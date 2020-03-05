DAILY READS: March 5, 2020

Red Bull plans 700K SF expansion in Glendale

“’Here we grow again,’ said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. ‘It is clear based on their renewed commitment to the City that Red Bull’s experience here in Glendale and the region has been a positive one and we look forward to working with them for years to come.’” Read more

AZBigMedia

Green Builder Seeking New Mega-Factory Sites

“’With two S2A MegaFactories already under construction, we’re immensely excited to begin the process of selecting eight additional sites to build our next eight facilities—which will create hundreds of jobs and help stimulate local, regional and state economies,’ said John Rowland, president and co-founder of S2A.” Read more

Real Estate Weekly

Apple Launches $150 Million Affordable Housing Loan Fund and Seeks Projects to Support

“The first new initiative from Apple’s $2.5 billion housing pledge, the fund is intended to provide a crucial slice of financing to get affordable housing projects into development.” Read more

Curbed SF

Mapping High-Impact Construction Across the U.S.

“Most of these structures are valued at around $1 billion or more and are located in major cities, but you’ll also find development hubs outside the largest U.S. metros. We hope that regional trends, market-based opportunities and more will come to light and we welcome your tips and feedback as the resource evolves.” Read more

Construction Dive

30% Medicare Advantage Penetration Rate in Senior Living Presents ‘Tremendous Opportunity’

‘About 30 percent of assisted living residents are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, which is just slightly lower than the roughly 34 percent of seniors living in private housing who are enrolled in MA.’ Read more

Senior Housing News