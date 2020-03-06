DAILY READS: March 6, 2020

Byte by Byte: How Data Is Making Commercial Real Estate More Transparent

“For tenants, the lack of publicly available CRE data adds uncertainty to business planning and decision-making. For developers, it makes it harder to know what to build, where and whether a project will turn a profit. And for investors, it makes CRE something of a black box—a clubby and illiquid market that’s hard to break into and hard to exit.” Read more

Austin Business Journal

Is Vienna Really All That Livable? Depends on Where You Look.

“’We already knew that the index didn’t really take environmental factors into account, such as air pollution, noise levels, green spaces.’ ISGlobal report co-author Sasha Khomenko told CityLab by telephone. ‘We wanted to do a comparison and see if there was a mismatch between livability and environmental health.’” Read more

CityLab

Industrial Market Inspiring a Greater Confidence in Detroit

“How strong is the industrial market today in Detroit? Look at this market’s vacancy rate. Ashley Capital reported that in the fourth quarter of 2019, the industrial vacancy rate here had dropped all the way to 3.6 percent. That’s an impressive figure, and it’s far from the only one associated with Detroit’s industrial sector.” Read more

REJournals

As Conventions Cancel Over COVID-19 Fears, Hotel Industry Waits Anxiously

“It’s already making itself felt in the Chicago region’s economy, most notably in the convention industry. Officials from the International Housewares Association, a Rosemont, Illinois-based trade group, said Monday they are canceling the group’s four-day convention, The Inspired Home Show, in Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center.” Read more

Bisnow

How Gen Z and Millennials are Putting Sustainability on Corporate Agendas

“Last year around 70 percent of millennials said they prefer to work in a company with a strong sustainability agenda, according to a Fast Company survey. And about three-quarters of them are even willing to take a smaller salary to work for an environmentally-responsible firm.” Read more

JLL