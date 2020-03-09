DAILY READS: March 9, 2020

Clark Settles $5M The Wharf DC Lawsuit With Perkins Eastman for Undisclosed Amount

“General contractor Clark Construction Group LLC and architecture and engineering firm Perkins Eastman DC have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits regarding alleged design errors and omissions on the first phase of the $2.5 billion The Wharf development in Washington, D.C. Clark filed its $5 million claim against Perkins in March 2018.” Read more

ConstructionDive

Big Tax Hikes for Landlords? Maybe Not.

For much of the past year, landlords in the northern and northwest suburbs have griped that Fritz Kaegi, who took over as assessor in late 2018, is giving them a raw deal, jacking up their assessments and setting them up for huge real estate tax hikes this year. Many say the increases have had a chilling effect on the local commercial real estate market, scaring off investors and depressing property values. Read more|

Crain’s Chicago

Designed by MIT Architects: A New Approach to Sustainable Building Takes Shape in Boston’s Roxbury

Designed by architects from MIT and the design and construction firm Placetailor, the five-story building’s structure will be made from cross-laminated timber (CLT), which eliminates most of the greenhouse-gas emissions associated with standard building materials. It will be assembled on site mostly from factory-built subunits, and it will be so energy-efficient that its net carbon emissions will be essentially zero. Read more

Boston Real Estate Times

Communities Are Learning How to Live With New Urban Logistic Centers

“Warehouses that are increasingly urban require much more attention to zoning and community concerns than do tilt-up boxes surrounded by miles of highways and forests. In time, cities and denser suburbs may refine their zoning laws to better reflect the modern need for urban logistics space.” Read more

Propmodo

What Is Your Take on the Coronavirus and Its Impact on Our Industry?

“‘You start your coronavirus preparedness by instituting a no penalty cancelation policy. No questions asked! Second, you institute a strict ‘No Discounting’ policy. Discounting ‘smells’ of desperation and does not generate additional demand! Instead, focus on your property’s short-haul and drive-in feeder markets and relearn how to sell on value and not on rate alone.'” Read more

Hospitalitynet.org