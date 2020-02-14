Dalfen Acquires San Antonio Industrial Property

Schertz Distribution Center. Image courtesy of Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial has purchased Schertz Distribution Center, a Class A industrial property in Schertz, Texas. The 187,288-square-foot property was 70 percent occupied between two major tenants at the time of sale, with TJ Maxx taking up approximately 90,000 square feet and Forward Air Corp. leasing some 50,000 square feet.

Schertz Distribution Center is located at 17745 Lookout Road. The facility includes a loading building that was developed in 2018 and features parking for 225 cars and 21 trailers.

The property is 10 minutes away from San Antonio International Airport and centered around a population of 1.3 million people in a 30-minute radius. The asset provides convenient access to major highways including Interstate 35, which allows for travel to both the San Antonio and Austin metropolitan area. Downtown San Antonio is 20 minutes from the property.

Recently, Dalfen Industrial inked a 10-year lease with Amazon at their Eastpoint Distribution Center in Dallas. The property sits across from a Union Pacific Intermodal Hub in the East Dallas submarket.