Dalfen Industrial Boosts Portfolio in Suburban Phoenix

Gilbert Distribution Center

Dalfen Industrial has acquired Gilbert Distribution Center, a 109,510-square-foot property in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, in an off-market transaction. Rx Systems sold the Class A asset for $13.3 million, according to CommercialEdge.

Situated on more than 8 acres at 1495 E. Baseline Road, the facility came online in 2014. The single-story building has a 24-foot maximum clear height, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing and 10 truck well doors. Scrapbook.com and TLC Label fully occupy the property.

Gilbert Distribution Center is located some 20 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix and roughly 3 miles north of downtown Gilbert, just south of Superstition Highway. The last-mile location for the Phoenix metro area has more than 1 million people living within a 10-mile radius and some 2 million within a 30-minute drive, according to a Dalfen release.

Dalfen has acquired and developed last-mile industrial property worth more than $1.2 billion across the U.S. during 2020. In February, the company added a 187,288-square-foot distribution center in Schertz, Texas, to its portfolio.