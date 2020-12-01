Dallas-Area Infill Industrial Portfolio Sells

Suffolk Industrial Park. Image courtesy of JLL

A joint venture of Birtcher Anderson and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of eight shallow-bay industrial properties in the Dallas–Ft. Worth Metroplex. JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller and also arranged the acquisition financing for the buyers.

The seller was Fort Capital, a Fort Worth–based real estate private equity firm. JLL placed the five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan with an undisclosed vendor.

The portfolio totals 606,889 square feet and is 95 percent leased. The eight buildings are:

Manana Business Park at 2526 Manana Drive in Dallas

Garden Brook Industrial at 3109, 3113 and 3300 Garden Brook in Farmers Branch

4101 Lindberg in Addison

Luke Business Park at 1100-1220 Luke St. in Irving

Hickory Business Park at 1665 Hickory Drive in Haltom City

1115 and 1101 NE 23rd St. in Fort Worth

Suffolk Industrial Park at 2901, 2905, 2921 and 2951 Suffolk Drive in Fort Worth.

All of the properties are in premier infill locations in established industrial submarkets near major transportation arteries.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Stephen Bailey, Managing Director Dustin Volz, Senior Director Zane Marcell and Analysts Wesley Gilmer and Erin Lazarus.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the new owner included Senior Director Cullen Aderhold.

What pandemic?

The pandemic notwithstanding, the Dallas–Fort Worth industrial market is cruising along, with a robust development pipeline, steady overall vacancy and solid leasing, according to a third-quarter report from JLL.

Year-to-date net absorption of nearly 18.3 million square feet, on a base of 660 million, and leases for more than 20,000 square feet each totaled more than 110. The Metroplex has now seen 19 consecutive quarters with more than 20 million square feet under construction, according to JLL.

This portfolio acquisition might represent a shift in strategy for Birtcher Anderson, albeit just geographically, not as to product. Going back a couple of years, the company has closed several deals in Tampa for similar bread-and-butter industrial properties.

For example, in December 2017, Birtcher Anderson and JCR Capital acquired the 20-building Tri-County Business Park from True North Management Group for $40.4 million. In mid-2018, the company paid about $20 million for Center Point Business Park, a six-building, 236,200-square-foot light industrial/flex facility in the East Tampa submarket. And in October of 2019, Birtcher Anderson sold Park 6, a six-building, 184,500-square-foot flex industrial property to a private investor for $15.8 million. The sale involved part of Tri-County Business Park, which Birtcher Anderson had divided into two smaller properties to appeal to a larger pool of potential buyers.