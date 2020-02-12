Dallas Office Project Welcomes 1st Tenant

One Bethany West at Watters Creek. Image courtesy of Kaizen Development Partners

Kaizen Development Partners has signed its first tenant at One Bethany West at Watters Creek in Allen, Texas. Under a 10-year lease, Highlands Residential Mortgage will relocate its corporate headquarters in November, occupying 25,735 square feet.

Located at 950 W. Bethany Drive, the asset has a completion date set for early July and is the third office projects in the 17-acre One Bethany at Watters Creek, alongside One Bethany East and Netscout at One Bethany. Two other developments are planned for the campus. The building is within walking distance of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms, which offers several retail and dining options, as well as Watters Creek Convention Center and Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen. Additionally, the asset is 28 miles north of downtown Dallas. Property amenities include a tenant lounge, a fitness center, men’s and women’s locker rooms with shower facilities, a conference center and a golf simulator.

JLL Managing Director Blake Shipley and Executive Vice President Chris Doggett represented the landlord, with Mohr Partners Managing Director Rob Pipkin working on behalf of the tenant. Last July, Doggett was part of a different JLL team tapped to lease Lakeside International Office Center in Flower Mound, Texas. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.