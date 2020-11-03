Daniel Corp., Seavest Healthcare Break Ground on Alabama MOB

Grandview Medical Plaza II. Image courtesy of Daniel Corp.

On behalf of Seavest Healthcare Properties, development firm Daniel Corp. has broken ground on Grandview Medical Plaza II, a 144,000-square-foot medical office building on the Grandview Medical Center campus in Birmingham, Ala.

The development team, which also includes Brasfield & Gorrie, ESa Architecture and Schoel Engineering, plans to complete the project in early 2022.

The four-story, Class A outpatient facility will take shape on Grandview Parkway, adjacent to the existing eight-story, 208,000-square-foot Grandview Medical Plaza I, also owned by Seavest and developed by Daniel. The two buildings will be connected through a pedestrian bridge. Upon completion, Daniel Corp. will handle management and leasing at the property that already has Grandview Medical Center as an anchor tenant under a long-term lease.

Located within the 103-acre Cahaba Center at Grandview, the development site is some 9 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham alongside U.S. Highway 280.

In October, Seavest started construction on a 97,000-square-foot medical office building in Oxon Hill, Md., in partnership with Trammell Crow Co. and Adventist HealthCare. The facility is also slated for an early 2022 delivery.