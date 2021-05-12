DAUM Commercial Breaks Ground on Phoenix-Mesa Airport Project

Rendering of Gateway Executive Airpark. Image courtesy of DAUM Commercial

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has broken ground on Gateway Executive Airpark, a three-hangar project at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz.

Gateway Executive Airpark will comprise 185,500 square feet of space, which is now leasing and will be available for occupancy starting in the fourth quarter. Located at 5559 S. Sossaman Road, the facility is located adjacent to Textron’s Citation Service Center and Embraer Executive Jet Service Center.

The property will include multi-tenant and freestanding hangars, all made with a steel frame infrastructure, metal exterior walls and roof. The infrastructure provides clear span bays needed for aircraft maneuvering. The asset is designed to accommodate the increasing demand for larger long range business jets.

Business aviation has improved 40 percent from this time last year, about 8 percent less than pre-pandemic 2019, explained DAUM’s Principal & Executive Vice President Steve McKendry, in prepared remarks. Scheduled airline activity is down about 18 percent from this time in 2020 and 44 percent from 2019, he added.

The development will also offer built to suit office space, LED overhead lighting with motion sensors in the hangars, sealed concrete floors and 28-foot hangar doors spanning 90 to 110 feet.

McKendry is acting as the exclusive listing agent for the property alongside Executive Vice Presidents Chris Rogers and Trevor McKendry.

