DAUM Commercial Inks 255 KSF Los Angeles Sublease

15300 Desman Road. Image courtesy of DAUM Commercial

DAUM Commercial has negotiated a 254,700-square-foot, full-building industrial sublease in La Mirada, Calif. Associate Nate Ortega and Executive Vice President Casey Mungo assisted the sublessor, All-Ways Pacific. JLL Executive Vice President Wade Tift negotiated on behalf of the new tenant, Orange Courier. The six-year agreement has a value of $14.8 million.

Located on 12 acres at 15300 Desman Road, the single-story facility was completed in 1999. The building has 41-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, one grade-level door and 43 loading docks. Robertson Properties Group acquired the asset for $52.9 million from AEW Capital Management in April 2019, according to Yardi Matrix.

Orange Courier will move its operations 20 miles northwest from a 129,600-square-foot warehouse at 3731 W. Warner Ave. in Santa Ana. The new space allows the company to nearly double its footprint. Less than 1 mile from Interstate 5, the Desman Road property is within 25 miles of downtown Los Angeles and the metro’s major shipping ports.

