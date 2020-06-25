DaVita Makes $21M Seattle-Area Purchase

The Everett Clinic Founders Building

DaVita Inc. has paid $20.8 million for The Everett Clinic Founders Building, a 69,169-square-foot medical asset in Everett, Wash., according to public records. The Everett Clinic, a former DaVita subsidiary now part of UnitedHealth Group, sold the property and remains its sole tenant. CBRE assisted the seller in the disposition.

Situated on 2 acres at 3901 Hoyt Ave., Founders Building is the main facility of the eight-clinic Everett Clinic campus. The property includes a stand-alone retail structure and delivered in phases between the 1960s and 1980s. The two-story building houses both specialty and primary care departments, from allergy and endocrinology to pediatrics and urology. The facility also provides lab and imaging services.

The Everett Clinic is less than 2 miles from the city center and some 28 miles north of downtown Seattle. The property is a stone’s throw from Interstate 5, and Snohomish County’s Swift Blue Line operates a bus route in the surrounding area.

Two CBRE teams brokered the deal. The firm’s U.S. Healthcare and Life Sciences Capital Markets team, led by Chris Bodnar, Lee Asher, Ryan Lindsley, Jordan Selbiger and Sabrina Solomiany, worked alongside Paul Carr, Steve Perovich and Marcus Yamamoto with Puget Sound Healthcare Properties. Earlier this month, the same Capital Markets brokers arranged the sale of a 129,590-square-foot property in St. Louis.