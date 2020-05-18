Dayton Housing Market Registers Strongest December Ever

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

Dayton’s housing market continues to improve. Home sales and average prices during December reached record levels for the last month of the year, according to the Dayton Area Board of Realtors.

Single-family home sales and condominiums increased 8 percent year over year to 988, DABR reported. The properties traded for a total of $133.4 million, which translates to average price of $135,039, up 5.7 percent from December 2013. The median price also rose 3.7 percent year over year to $112,057.

In a sign of the area’s tightening inventory, sales totaled 13,156, a 2.5 decrease compared to 2013. Sales volume for the year edged up 4 percent to $1.76 billion. That equates to an average price of $133,934 and a median price of $115,000, representing year-over-year gains of nearly 7 percent.

Chart: Dayton Area Board of Realtors