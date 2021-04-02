DC BLOX Breaks Ground in Greenville, SC

DC BLOX Greenville. Rendering courtesy of DC BLOX

DC BLOX has broken ground on its upcoming Tier III campus in Greenville, S.C. The multi-tenant facility will be the company’s first in the state. The first phase of the build-out is slated for a third-quarter completion and will offer 1MW of critical IT load. Brasfield & Gorrie serves as general contractor for the project.

The Greenville data center will be situated within Global Trade Park, at 28 Global Drive. DC BLOX’s facility will comprise six carrier-neutral data halls of up to 54,000 square feet of raised-floor space and 6,700 square feet of storage and office space that includes conference rooms and workstations for tenants. The data center will be scalable up to 18MW of critical IT load and will be capable of protecting Controlled Unclassified Information—a category of unclassified information within the U.S. Federal government.

DC BLOX stated that the initial phase will bring five high-paying jobs to the area. Over the next few years, investment in the Greenville facility is estimated to reach more than $200 million.

Growth on the edge

DC BLOX secured long-term financing last month totaling $187 million, aimed at accelerating the provider’s deployments in new markets, such as South Carolina. Post Road Group and Bain Capital Credit provided the funding, which will also be used to refinance the company’s existing credit and add liquidity to its balance sheet.

According to its website, DC BLOX is also planning to expand in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina, among other states.

Wholesale data center demand across the primary U.S. markets fell by 11% year-over-year in 2020, a CBRE report shows. Even so, underserved markets are poised to take advantage of increased demand for edge deployments, cloud on-ramp access and scalable infrastructure.

Global Trade Park is home to another data center provider focused on secondary and tertiary markets—Immedion. In March, the company entered a definitive agreement to sell its eight data centers to DartPoints.