DCI to Develop $308M Sydney Data Center

SYD02. Rendering courtesy of DCI Data Centers

DCI Data Centers, a fully owned portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management, has received regulatory approval to develop a new, 36 MW facility in Sydney, Australia. Dubbed SYD02, the property is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company will invest approximately $308.4 million ($400 million AUD) in the project.

The data center will take shape on the same site as the company’s existing property in the city, SYD01, which provides 11 MW of critical power. Located at 90 Peter Brock Drive in Eastern Creek, the site can accommodate facilities with a combined capacity of 65 MW. The company has a three-phase strategy for the location, DCI CEO Malcolm Roe noted in a prepared statement.

The new building will be designed to Tier III standards and span approximately 376,737 square feet, according to ARNnet.com.au. The facility will feature new cooling technologies and have higher average power densities. The facilities management and security teams are present on-site all year round. The site is nearly 21 miles northwest of downtown Sydney.

In November 2020, another major data center services company revealed plans to develop data centers in western Sydney—Digital Realty’s two facilities are expected to provide a total of 250 MW of critical power. At the time of the announcement, the firm had five properties across Australia, with a combined power of 50 MW.