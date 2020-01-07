CPE’s December 2019 Must-Reads

We kicked off last December by looking at four trends impacting the holiday season, as described in CBRE’s annual Holiday Retail Trends Guide. The beginning of the month brought one of the bigger surprises of the year, with Amazon announcing it is set to open a Hudson Yards office that will house more than 1,500 employees, despite having previously scrapped plans for the New York City HQ2 campus. Later in December, the e-commerce giant also tapped Seefried Industrial Properties to develop a 1.4 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Florida.

The end of the fourth quarter generally yields some of the largest transactions of a year and December 2019 was no exception. Among the big-dollar deals closed last month was KKR’s $1.2 billion acquisition of—among other assets—most of a downtown skyscraper and a three-building complex in Bellevue, Wash. Completing the list were Sumitomo Corp. of Americas’ purchase of the Collier Center in Phoenix, and Sealy’s disposition of a multi-state, 16.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio.

And as the month and year were coming to an end, we looked back at the most important commercial real estate stories of 2019. Additionally, in a series of interviews with industry executives, CPE discussed predictions for the current year, with a focus on the industrial and self storage sectors.

Here are CPE’s must-reads for last month:

The Most Pivotal CRE Stories of 2019

These were the deals, trends and moments that shaped and defined commercial real estate in 2019.

READ MORE

What You Need to Know About CRE in 2020

In our 2020 outlook series, The Fallon Co. President Michael Fallon outlines the opportunities arising in the current business climate and shares his predictions for the year ahead.

READ MORE

Cold Storage Investments Heat Up

A new CBRE report looks at the trends spurring investors’ interest but also the challenges they will find in the sector.

READ MORE

Final Round of Opportunity Zone Rules Unveiled

The latest batch of regulations answers lingering questions about how investors can take advantage of the program.

READ MORE

Talent Wars: The CPE 100 Weigh In

Industry leaders offer their take on the challenges of recruiting professionals and the industry’s prospects for 2020.

READ MORE

Health Care Shows Strong Vitality

U.S. health-care spending will continue to grow and demand for health-care assets will grow with it, Cushman & Wakefield predicts in a new study.

READ MORE

Vornado JV Closes $800M Refi for Madison Avenue Tower

The new fixed-rate loan on the 600,000-square-foot Manhattan office building has a substantially lower interest rate and matures nearly 10 years later than the loan it replaces.

READ MORE