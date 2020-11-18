Deloitte Inks Manchester WeWork Lease

WeWork The Hanover Building. Image courtesy of WeWork

Deloitte Manchester has signed a 35,000-square-foot office lease at WeWork Hanover Building in central Manchester, England. The professional services organization plans to move 800 employees onto two floors of flexible space beginning in early 2021, contingent on national restriction guidelines. Colliers International acted as an advisor on the deal.

Deloitte will move from its current address at 2 Hardman St. to the Corporation Street location, roughly 1.5 miles north. The historic Hanover Building near Victoria Station was completed in 1905, and its owner has in recent years injected some $45 million into capital improvements and refurbishments to the Edwardian Baroque-style property. The building is within the 20-acre, mixed-use NOMA development.

The firm’s relocation comes after the expansion of its Manchester consulting team and the addition of a new local cyber team. Deloitte plans to further increase its local headcount by 25 percent in the next three years.

Following years of expansion, WeWork has begun trimming its global footprint. In October, the coworking provider closed three of its 19 Washington, D.C. locations.