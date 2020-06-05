Dermody Properties Acquires Chicago-Area Industrial Building

1501 Harris Road. Image courtesy of Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties has acquired a 596,616-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Harris Road in Libertyville, Ill. According to Yardi Matrix data, the asset last traded in 2006, for $9.3 million.

Built in 2007, the Libertyville facility features a 37-foot clear height, two drive-in doors, 112 exterior loading docks, 82 trailer parking stalls, 192 parking spaces and ESFR fire protection system. The property also include 15,000 square feet of office space.

Located on 35 acres within the Lake County submarket, the property is at the intersection of Peterson and Midlothian roads. The asset is within 7 miles of Interstate 94 and 4 miles of Libertyville train station.

The property is currently occupied. It will be available for lease in the first quarter of 2022. Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Directors Keith Puritz and Brett Kroner, along with Managing Director Eric Fischer are the leasing agents.

Last month, Dermody completed a 251,800-square-foot distribution center in Las Vegas. The project was built under the guidance of general contractor United Construction Co.