Developer Breathes New Life into Former Psychiatric Hospital in Northville

By Veronica Grecu, Associate Editor

Preliminary work is underway at Seven Mile and Haggerty roads, where the state-owned Northville Regional Psychiatric Hospital operated until 2003. As reported by The Detroit News, the site is being cleared for construction, while developer REIS-Northville LLC—a joint venture between REI Investment Group of Bloomfield Hills and Livonia-based Schostak Brothers and Co.—is anticipating the green light for the project’s Phase I from Northville Township.

According to the The Detroit News, the former hospital site and its 400-acre campus were sold by the state several years after the facility was shut down. The property is currently split into two parcels with different owners. Reportedly, REIS-Northville owns an 82-acre parcel.

Northville Park Place will feature nearly 500,000 square feet of space, 100,000 of which will be occupied by a $39 million health center to be built by the University of Michigan Health. Designed by Ann Arbor-based Hobbs + Black Architects, the clinic will be open for patients starting 2015, as the University of Michigan is planning to relocate its existing health center in Livonia.

Set to officially start this spring, Phase I of the medical and commercial project will be completed by 2014. The 80,000 square feet of retail space will be leased by a number of restaurants and retailers, but no names have been revealed at this stage.

The second parcel measuring 350 acres belongs to Northville Township, according to Detroit Free Press. The property, which includes 15 vacant structures and two miles of underground tunnels, could be transformed into a recreational park with walking paths, trails, ponds and gardens, as well as a much anticipated $24.5 million community fitness center featuring a swimming pool and tennis court. Before the project can proceed, however, the township needs to secure up to $13 million so that the abandoned buildings can be demolished.

Rendering of Northville Park Place via schostak.com