Digital Fortress Grows Pacific Northwest Colocation Portfolio

Image by geralt via Pixabay.com

Digital Fortress, a Seattle-based colocation services provider, has expanded its national footprint to 10 data center facilities with the acquisition of the colocation business of Atmosera Inc. and its three Oregon assets. The amount of the deal was not released.

READ ALSO: Portland’s Internet Exchange Building Trades for $326M

The acquisition allows Digital Fortress to expand its colocation, network and cloud services for large and mid-sized enterprises. It also strengthens the company’s stronghold in the Pacific Northwest and solidifies its position as one of the largest privately held U.S. providers by revenue. The acquisition adds three data center facilities located in Beaverton, Ore., and downtown Portland, with more than 100 colocation customers. The downtown Portland facility is adjacent to the Pittock Building, which has the second-largest density of fiber networks and carriers in the Pacific Northwest. Portland is positioned as a connectivity gateway to Asia-Pacific, with direct access to seven subsea cables.

Over the past 18 months, Digital Fortress has been growing its business, including the acquisition of colocation properties in Chicago, Denver and Piscataway, N.J. Purchase of the Atmosera properties gives Digital Fortress the ability to provide colocation services to customers from facilities in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Illinois and New Jersey. Most of the company’s assets are located in Washington, specifically in Seattle, Spokane, Lynnwood and Tukwila.

Juan Saca, Digital Fortress’ new CEO, called the Atmosera deal a transformative acquisition. He said in prepared remarks the transaction expands the company’s geographic and infrastructure footprint, adds important customers in a highly strategic locations and provides expansion opportunities in the Portland region.

Ryan Randall, CFO of Beaverton-based Atmosera, said in a prepared statement selling the three data centers and its colocation business to Digital Fortress was an intentional step to focus fully on its growing Microsoft Azure cloud-computing services strategy. Jon Thomsen, Atmosera CEO, said Digital Fortress was well positioned to maximize the opportunities the three facilities represent for businesses seeking colocation and data center services.