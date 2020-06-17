Digital Realty Enters South Korea With New Project

Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10). Image courtesy of Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust has kicked off construction on Digital Seoul 1, its first data center in South Korea. Plans call for a 162,000-square-foot, 10-story building with two basements. The facility, which is expected to provide 12 MW of power, is slated for delivery by the end of next year.

The new property is dubbed ICN10 and will be the first carrier-neutral data center in the country. The building will feature two 4-ton lifts, 2,200 cabinets, access to local internet service providers and international Tier 1 carriers and two-factor authentication with biometric access.

The company announced it would enter the market last year, when it acquired a half-acre parcel for $15 million from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. To overcome the constraints imposed by the small land parcel, the firm decided to develop its tallest facility to date. The site for the project is situated in Sangam Digital Media City, an urban planning zone centered on technology and media companies, which was created to stimulate South Korea’s digital economy.

In April, Digital Realty opened Digital Loyang II, its third data center in Singapore. The 366,000-square-foot building provides 50 MW of critical power.