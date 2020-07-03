Digital Realty Kicks Off Hong Kong Facility

Digital Realty Kin Chuen – HKG11. Rendering courtesy of Digital Realty

Digital Realty has started construction work for Digital Realty Kin Chuen, the company’s second data center in Hong Kong. Plans call for a 226,000-square-foot facility, which would provide 24 MW of critical power on delivery, scheduled for mid-2021.

The new data center, dubbed HKG11, will feature 12 stories and provide eight floors for clients’ deployments. The site is located in Kwai Chung, a fast-growing data center market home to at least seven other properties, according to Data Center Map. Companies with facilities in the area include Equinix, NTT Communications and iXTech.

Digital Realty entered the market in 2012 when it partnered with Savvis to purchase Digital TKO (HKG10), an 18 MW, 200,000-square-foot data center in Tseung Kwan O. Located at 33 Chun Choi St., HKG10 is roughly 16 miles southeast of Kwai Chung.

Last month, Digital Realty made its first foray into South Korea with the launch of Digital Seoul 1, a 12 MW, 162,000-square-foot data center development. The project is the company’s tallest facility to date.