Digital Realty Opens 3rd Singapore Data Center

Digital Loyang II (SIN12). Rendering courtesy of Digital Realty

Digital Realty Trust has opened Digital Loyang II, a 365,973-square-foot data center in Singapore. The new facility provides 50MW of critical power and is the company’s third data center in the city-state. A global digital banking, fintech and sustainability company, a global cloud services provider and a major Singaporean bank have already signed leases at the property.

The building’s design focuses on energy efficiency, limited environmental impact and water usage and has earned Platinum certification under Singapore’s BCA Green Mark building assessment system. The five-story property features up to 7,100 cabinets, two 4-ton lifts, two-factor authentication with biometric access, on-site security and access to international Tier 1 carriers.

Dubbed SIN12, the facility is located at 3 Loyang Way and is adjacent to the firm’s second data center in Singapore, Digital Loyang I (SIN11). The two properties are connected through high-count fiber routes, which allow access to multiple network and service providers. Both data centers are proximate to Changi North Cable landing station, a major sub-sea internet hub serving the region. Additionally, the facilities are some 16 miles from Singapore’s central business district and 20 miles from the company’s first data center in the island country, at 29A International Business Park.

Last fall, Digital Realty entered into a $1.4 billion agreement with Mapletree Investments Pte. Ltd. and Mapletree Industrial Trust to sell a 1.4 million-net-rentable-square-foot portfolio. The Singaporean investment firms purchased 10 data center properties nationwide and an 80 percent stake in three Virginia facilities.