Digital Realty To Add 250MW to Sydney Footprint

Digital Realty Western Sydney Campus. Image courtesy of Digital Realty

Digital Realty has unveiled plans for a major expansion of its footprint in Sydney. The company acquired two parcels totaling 40 acres in the western part of the Australian city. Upon completion, the sites will accommodate data centers providing up to 250 MW of critical power.

In October, the developer paid approximately $61.7 million ($83.4 million AUD) for a 20-acre land plot in Horsley Park. CSR sold the PGH Brick operating plant site, according to The Australian Financial Review. The data center operator also purchased a 20-acre parcel in Erskine Park, where it already has two operational facilities. The firm estimates the project will create hundreds of jobs during the construction process.

Digital Realty made its first foray into Australia in 2011, when it acquired a 9-acre parcel in Erskine Park for $10.7 million. The company developed a 200,209-square-foot data center providing 11.5 MW of IT capacity. Currently, the company owns and operates 5 facilities across Australia, in Sydney and Melbourne. The properties have a combined power of 50 MW.

Digital Realty has several data center projects underway in the Asia Pacific region. In July, the company began the development of a 226,000-square-foot facility in Hong Kong and in June, broke ground on its first property in Seoul, South Korea, a 162,000-square-foot building.