Digital Realty to Build New Silicon Valley Data Center

641 Walsh Ave. Image courtesy of Digital Realty

Digital Realty has unveiled plans for a new addition to its Santa Clara, Calif., connected campus at the epicenter of Silicon Valley. The company will develop a 430,000-square-foot data center that will provide 48 MW of critical IT capacity. For the project, the firm is partnering with Pelio & Associates, a local real estate company with more than two decades of data center development.

The site is an 8-acre parcel at 641 Walsh Ave., which is currently occupied by a 183,545-square-foot industrial warehouse built in 1946. The existing structure will be demolished to make way for the new facility, according to Marc Musgrove, director of corporate communications for Digital Realty.

In its place, the company will develop a four-story building designed to LEED Gold standards. The project will use sustainable materials including recycled concrete and steel. Additionally, the firm expects the data center to be powered by renewable energy directly from a solar array deployment on the facility’s roof.

The site is just across the street from the company’s 145,800-square-foot property at 2805 Lafayette St., close to Highway 101 and roughly 3 miles from San Jose International Airport.

Last month, the data center giant announced it will relocate its headquarters from San Francisco after 17 years in the city. The company’s new corporate office will be in Austin, joining the likes of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, which have also relocated from California to Texas.