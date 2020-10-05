Dimension Expands DC Management Portfolio

Dimension Development received management assignment for The Westin Crystal City, a 220-key hotel located in Arlington, Va. The property brings the company’s overall portfolio to 10,000 rooms and marks the first Westin property to be managed by Dimension. The growth-oriented hospitality management company expanded its footprint by 14 properties in the last two years.

Rapid Expansion

Located at 1800 Jefferson Davis Highway, The Westin Crystal City features state-of-the-art guest rooms and top-tier amenities, including a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space. General Manager Matt Gerber will be conducting all aspects of the property located in the vicinity of Crystal City Metro. Bridget McEowen, vice president of operations, will oversee transition and corporate management of the hotel.

“Westin is a great brand and one we look forward to adding more to our portfolio in the future. The Westin Crystal City has a strong position in the market with an exceptional team. Using this combination and Dimension’s approach to luxury hotels will help us drive results for our owners,” McEowen said in prepared remarks.

Images courtesy of Starwood Hotels