Divaris Expands Hampton Roads Leasing Portfolio

Williamsburg Crossing. Image courtesy of Divaris Real Estate

Divaris Real Estate has added three shopping centers to its leasing portfolio. The properties—Military Crossing, Williamsburg Crossing and Newport Marketplace—are spread throughout the Hampton Roads, Va., metropolitan area and comprise 381,240 square feet.

Military Crossing is located at 5957 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk, Va. The 192,000-square-foot property is near the junction of Interstates 64 and 264, roughly 6 miles east of central Norfolk. The community center is anchored by Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dollar General.

The 150,000-square-foot Williamsburg Crossing is located at 5235 John Tyler Highway, on the western edge of Williamsburg, Va. Main tenants include Food Lion, Taco Bell, Subway, Anytime Fitness, Burn Boot Camp and Papa John’s.

Newport Marketplace is positioned at 315-321 Chatham Drive, Newport News, Va., at the intersection of Interstate 64 and Jefferson Avenue. The 39,240-square-foot neighborhood center is located in the Patrick Henry submarket and is shadow-anchored by Walmart, Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Lowes. A former Michael’s store, comprising 23,491 square feet, is available for lease.

George Fox and Caroline Zarpas are the leasing agents for Military Crossing and Newport Marketplace, while Kristopher Fuller joins the team for the Williamsburg Crossing leasing assignment. Earlier this year, Divaris expanded its leasing and management portfolio in Virginia by 1.3 million square feet. The Class A office and industrial properties are spread across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Hampton.