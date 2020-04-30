Divaris to Lease, Manage 1.3 MSF Virginia Portfolio

Independence Technology Center I

Divaris Real Estate has added 1.3 million-square-feet of space to its leasing and management portfolio with the addition of 22 office and industrial properties in Virginia.

The Class A properties, just one of which is industrial, are located in the cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Hampton.

Brian Devlin, Michael Divaris, Nicole Campbell and Jessica Underhill will handle leasing of the portfolio. Denise Wollesen will manage the Hampton properties, while Carol Aubuchon and Amanda Decipulo will be responsible for the southside of Hampton Roads assets. At the beginning of the year, Divaris represented the seller of a $22 million retail transaction in Richmond, Va.

The portfolio consists of 11 buildings in Chesapeake’s Greenbrier and Battlefield submarkets and five in Virginia Beach’s Lynnhaven submarket. The largest properties are the 97,081-square-foot Battlefield Technology Center I and the 96,807-square-foot Independence Technology Center I, both in Chesapeake. The portfolio has an average occupancy rate of 91 percent and available spaces range from 1,081 to 26,136 square feet.