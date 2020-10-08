Divaris Welcomes New SVP of Office Leasing

Trib Sutton, Senior Vice President, Divaris Real Estate. Image courtesy of Divaris Real Estate

Divaris Real Estate has hired Trib Sutton to serve as senior vice president of office leasing in the company’s Richmond, Va., office. He brings more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate to his new role.

Before joining the company, Sutton served as senior vice president and principal at CBRE for 21 years. His responsibilities included landlord and tenant representation, investment sales and the supervision of a team of 27 brokers. HardRock Development, Highwoods Properties, GE Capital, GLP and Phillip Morris International were among the clients he represented.

Throughout his career, Sutton has been involved in the development of some 2.5 million square feet of office, medical and industrial space with an estimated total value of $225 million. He has also closed more than 1,200 lease agreements exceeding 10 million square feet.

Sutton studied at the University of Richmond, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree focused on economics. He is a past president of Richmond Real Estate Group and has served on the board of Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate.

In April, Divaris Real Estate expanded its leasing and management portfolio after the company was selected to oversee operations for 22 office and industrial assets. The Class A portfolio encompasses 1.3 million square feet.