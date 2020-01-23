Diversified Healthcare Trust Accommodates Expansion at Houston-Area MOB

4015 Interstate 45 North

Conroe Willis Family Medicine has signed a lease renewal and expansion at the League Line Medical Office Building, a three-story, Class A property in Conroe, Texas. The landlord is Diversified Healthcare Trust, with Transwestern’s Sarah Carter arranging the deal on its behalf. CWFM’s office, which previously spanned 15,055 square feet, expanded to 19,764 square feet.

The League Line is located at 4015 Interstate 45 N. and encompasses a total of 59,000 square feet. The 2009-built property is off Interstate 45, providing direct access to The Woodlands and Houston. In addition to CWFM’s practice, the property is leased to Houston Methodist, Woodland North Houston Heart Center and Millennium Physicians.

The RMR Group has been managing the asset since 2010, when the property was purchased from D’Agostino Cos. for $14.7 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Massachusetts-based RMR Group manages more than 2,200 properties across the country, with the total value of the property at roughly $32.8 billion.